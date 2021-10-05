Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,642 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.08% of The Timken worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Timken in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 41.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Timken by 99.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in The Timken in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

TKR opened at $66.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average of $79.54. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $55.35 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TKR. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

