Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Square were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Square in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Square by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its position in shares of Square by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 31,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Square by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 10.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after buying an additional 998,909 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $2,414,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,025,643.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total value of $2,161,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 487,894 shares of company stock worth $123,526,768 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $226.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.04 and a 200-day moving average of $242.51. The firm has a market cap of $104.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.10 and a twelve month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.78.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

