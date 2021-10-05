18,916 Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of PPL by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 109,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average is $28.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PPL to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

