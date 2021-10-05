Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 106.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 30.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

LYV stock opened at $97.97 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $99.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

