Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 9.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,886,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $502,122,000 after buying an additional 1,340,353 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitae by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,863,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $498,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,186 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Invitae by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,531,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,739,000 after purchasing an additional 419,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invitae by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,280,000 after purchasing an additional 338,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Invitae by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,213,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $84,596,000 after purchasing an additional 361,910 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $234,318.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 14,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $367,013.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,029 shares of company stock worth $2,138,659 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.84. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.08.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. Analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

