Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 630 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $335,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 830,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,043,000 after purchasing an additional 43,732 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Teradyne by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.56.

Shares of TER opened at $107.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.63 and a 200-day moving average of $124.01. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $79.48 and a one year high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

