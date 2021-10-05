Scotia Capital Inc. Invests $403,000 in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 61.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 895,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,919,000 after purchasing an additional 339,408 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 3,385.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 43.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,215.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $459,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,257,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,575,800 over the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FOUR opened at $78.55 on Tuesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $104.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.98 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.80 and a 200-day moving average of $89.67.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Shift4 Payments’s revenue was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FOUR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.30.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

