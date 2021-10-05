Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 181,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 147,950 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 21.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,807,000 after buying an additional 44,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth $3,010,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JEF shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

NYSE:JEF opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.49. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

