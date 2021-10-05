Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 9,811 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of NiSource worth $6,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in NiSource by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NI stock opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.