Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 183 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Allstate in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

NYSE:ALL opened at $126.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.58. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $86.51 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The Allstate’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

