Xponance Inc. Invests $585,000 in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $2,093,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $1,187,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Southern Copper by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 351,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,613,000 after buying an additional 148,860 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Southern Copper by 493.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 74,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 61,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $56.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $45.57 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average of $66.28. The company has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 177.34%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

