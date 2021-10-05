Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OCX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OncoCyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.71.

OncoCyte stock opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.21 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. OncoCyte Co. has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $6.57.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 million. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 652.99% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. Analysts forecast that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX).

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.