BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,117,016 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,862,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Brighthouse Financial worth $358,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHF. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 38.1% in the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.89. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.55.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 150.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

