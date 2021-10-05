Bank of Nova Scotia Takes $2.08 Million Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 346.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $110.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

