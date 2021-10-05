Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SWK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

SWK opened at $173.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.48 and its 200 day moving average is $200.61. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 34.96%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.