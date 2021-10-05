iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2,485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 343.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000.

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $95.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.10. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $102.07.

