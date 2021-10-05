Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,994,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,187,000 after acquiring an additional 48,130 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 141.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 31.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 577,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,439,000 after acquiring an additional 139,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.57.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $63.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

