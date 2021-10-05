Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 159,900 OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 159,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTN. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in OptiNose by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 826,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 391,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 213.9% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 357,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 243,541 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 230,901 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 108,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,872.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 294,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,996.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OPTN stock opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.99. OptiNose, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 152.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OptiNose, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

