Xponance Inc. Purchases 4,644 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 28.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.7% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 895,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,558,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 24.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 158.6% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

NWL stock opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $26.47. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

