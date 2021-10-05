Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPM. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.27.

NYSE WPM opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.60.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.49 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

