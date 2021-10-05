TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will report $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.76. TriNet Group reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.24 million.

Several research firms recently commented on TNET. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total transaction of $303,493.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,267,040.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $29,460.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,544 shares of company stock valued at $15,162,691 in the last three months. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TNET opened at $96.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.59. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $61.02 and a 1-year high of $97.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.44.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

