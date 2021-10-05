WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $243.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will announce $243.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WNS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $242.50 million and the highest is $245.06 million. WNS reported sales of $214.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year sales of $991.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $985.20 million to $1.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WNS.
WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 288.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 44.1% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 2,588.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 51.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
WNS stock opened at $81.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a 52-week low of $57.06 and a 52-week high of $84.55.
WNS Company Profile
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
