WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $243.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will announce $243.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WNS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $242.50 million and the highest is $245.06 million. WNS reported sales of $214.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year sales of $991.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $985.20 million to $1.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 288.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 44.1% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 2,588.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 51.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNS stock opened at $81.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a 52-week low of $57.06 and a 52-week high of $84.55.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

