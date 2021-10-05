Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 1,219.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,083,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,925,193 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $134,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 8,439,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,343,000 after buying an additional 178,160 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,352,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,532,000 after buying an additional 150,771 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,799,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,658,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $68.50 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $37.90 and a twelve month high of $69.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.53 and its 200 day moving average is $65.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

