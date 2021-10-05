JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,506,612 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,286,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506,612 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.98% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $128,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 21,114,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,607,000 after acquiring an additional 493,624 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 9,761,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,929 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,344,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,803 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,761,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,543,000 after acquiring an additional 28,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,375,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,227,000 after acquiring an additional 316,124 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Samantha Prout sold 5,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $55,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $45,375 and have sold 168,151 shares valued at $1,755,017. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FOLD. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

FOLD stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. The firm had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

