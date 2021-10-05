JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,016,650 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 203.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,516,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016,650 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.19% of SL Green Realty worth $121,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 501.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $72.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.28.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.