JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $124.61 Million Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 22.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,132,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,031,399 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $124,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 28.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CWK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

Shares of CWK opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.77.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $106,040,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 174,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $3,188,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,727 shares in the company, valued at $17,843,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

