Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 54,371 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLB opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.56.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.35.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

