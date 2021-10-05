Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 500 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.15% of DermTech worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DMTK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DermTech by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DermTech news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $109,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $42,052.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,004 shares of company stock valued at $470,580 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DMTK opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $911.40 million, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 0.88. DermTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $84.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day moving average of $39.00.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 558.38%. The company had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

