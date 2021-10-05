Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 759 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 7,381.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,509 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 638.1% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,714 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,517 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,803,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,147,000 after acquiring an additional 984,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLD. Barclays assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

NYSE:PLD opened at $126.83 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $139.60. The company has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.