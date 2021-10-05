Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 1,554 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 187,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,319,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,576 shares during the period. Miura Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 40.7% in the first quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 134.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO opened at $730.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $507.22 and a 52 week high of $832.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $775.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $671.90.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $715.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total transaction of $221,416.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $7,380.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total transaction of $475,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,497 shares of company stock worth $4,939,591. 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

