Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Short Interest Down 22.1% in September

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the August 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 631,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares during the period. 26.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on GSS. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Star Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.05.

Golden Star Resources stock opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. Golden Star Resources has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $278.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Golden Star Resources had a positive return on equity of 129.79% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $64.39 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Golden Star Resources will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.