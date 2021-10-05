Xponance Inc. Purchases New Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $88,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $102,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $738,368.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $250,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.78.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $84.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.33. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.78 and a 12-month high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.