Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:OTMO)

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,833 call options on the company. This is an increase of 808% compared to the typical daily volume of 312 call options.

OTMO stock opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.05.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

About Software Acquisition Group Inc. II

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

