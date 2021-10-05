Ring Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 25,287 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 499% compared to the typical volume of 4,225 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Shares of REI stock opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.53. Ring Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $47.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.69 million. Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 131.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Ring Energy will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder William R. Kruse purchased 511,501 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $987,196.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,687,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,486,263.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William R. Kruse purchased 700,000 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $1,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,265,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,543,909.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,811,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,501,197. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 50.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.