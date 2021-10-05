Xponance Inc. Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Insperity by 12.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,725,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,058,000 after buying an additional 206,094 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Insperity by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.77.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $115.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.50. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.25 and a fifty-two week high of $116.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $1,502,000.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,650,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,844,427 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

