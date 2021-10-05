Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 30,128 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Navios Maritime Partners worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 4,449.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $1,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $36.46. The stock has a market cap of $610.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.68.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.93. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $152.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.03 million. Analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

