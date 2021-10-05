JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,571 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.29% of Morningstar worth $142,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth $193,000. 50.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar stock opened at $255.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.29. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.53 and a 1-year high of $288.54.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,203 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.80, for a total transaction of $2,528,303.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 466 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.23, for a total transaction of $118,005.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,989.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,130 shares of company stock valued at $62,322,049. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.