Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to Post $0.56 EPS

Equities analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s earnings. The Liberty SiriusXM Group reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,766.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.03 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter.

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

LSXMK opened at $48.12 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $33.77 and a 12 month high of $50.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,878,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,595 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,767,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,753,000 after acquiring an additional 897,435 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,797,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11,704.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 729,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,211,000 after acquiring an additional 723,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,194,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,711,000 after acquiring an additional 606,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.