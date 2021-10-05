CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.08 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will announce sales of $80.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.30 million to $80.80 million. CalAmp posted sales of $88.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year sales of $324.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $323.40 million to $326.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $349.66 million, with estimates ranging from $341.47 million to $358.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAMP. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 247,423 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CAMP opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.59. CalAmp has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.10.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

