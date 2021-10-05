Simplex Trading LLC Buys Shares of 28,262 Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $218,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $391,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $1,975,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $63.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.66.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.