Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.25 Million in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXG opened at $78.75 on Tuesday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $81.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.87.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

