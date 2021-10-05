Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,063 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Perficient were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Perficient by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,756 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Perficient by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Perficient by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,990 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRFT shares. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $119.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 88.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $123.63.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.73 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

