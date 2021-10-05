Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,512,000 after buying an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 23.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 15.0% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 56,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 64.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ESE. Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Sidoti raised ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

NYSE ESE opened at $78.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.33. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.15). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $181.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.