Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 689 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACHC. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,138,000 after buying an additional 49,063 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

ACHC opened at $64.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

