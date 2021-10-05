Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 985 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.35.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan acquired 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $156.22 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.04.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

