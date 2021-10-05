Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 16.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,945 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UDR by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,693,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,099,000 after purchasing an additional 107,555 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UDR by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,786,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,373 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in UDR by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,624,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,539,000 after buying an additional 57,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in UDR by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,834,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,419,000 after buying an additional 313,150 shares during the last quarter.

UDR stock opened at $53.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.87. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,075.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. Equities analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

UDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $3,342,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,000 shares of company stock worth $8,819,950 in the last 90 days. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

