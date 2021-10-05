KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 62,460 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,795,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,734,000 after buying an additional 56,576 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 305,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,940,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KKR opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.65 and a 12 month high of $67.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

