Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 247,137 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,530,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,598,155,000 after purchasing an additional 503,317 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Trimble by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $707,640,000 after purchasing an additional 405,333 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $430,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,144 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,343 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRMB opened at $81.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. Trimble’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $1,332,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,900.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,492.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,941,058.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,510 shares of company stock valued at $29,236,572 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

