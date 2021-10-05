Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.41% of Schrödinger worth $22,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 337.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,343,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,795,000 after buying an additional 81,789 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Schrödinger news, CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $379,254.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,254.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $85,215.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,394 shares in the company, valued at $85,215.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 218,022 shares of company stock worth $15,139,507. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SDGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $51.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -83.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.43. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 34.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

