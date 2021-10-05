Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 35,368 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,368 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $23,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 76.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 39.1% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 79,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 22,407 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 9.7% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 12,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 38.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $81.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.60. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $96.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.22.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

